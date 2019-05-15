The Cabinet Allocated BGN 3.45 million For Child Health

The Government approved additional costs for the budget of the Ministry of Health in 2019 amounting to BGN 3 450 000.

Part of the funds will be directed towards the purchase of medical equipment worth up to BGN 1,250 thousand for the needs of pediatric hospital care by conducting a public procurement under the Public Procurement Act of the Ministry of Health.

The purchased medical equipment will be provided to hospitals and municipalities. The purchase of modern equipment will enable the improvement of the quality of medical care in in the country.

The remaining funds are intended for activities under the National Program for the Improvement of Maternal and Child Health (2014-2020). The aim is to ensure the sustainability of the financing of the activities of the Health and Counseling Centers for Maternal and Child Health, developed in the implementation of the program on a functional basis in all regional hospitals in the country, as well as in some university and specialized hospitals of the AG and pediatric hospitals in Sofia , Plovdiv, Varna and Pleven. This will help reduce the number of children with congenital ailments and reduce child mortality in the country, as well as improve the quality of prenatal diagnosis and neonatal care by modernizing the departments of neonatology.

The expected results of the adoption of the government decree are related to improving the functioning of the hospital care system with a focus on pediatric hospital care, contributing to the need for less resources to treat risky newborns, and overall society will receive a lower social cost in the future in order to prevent complications that may impair the quality of life of rescued risky newborns.