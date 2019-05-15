GDP in the 1st Quarter of 2019 Increased by 0.5% in the EU-28

Bulgaria: GDP in the 1st Quarter of 2019 Increased by 0.5% in the EU-28

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2019 increased by 0.5% in the EU-28 compared to the previous quarter by seasonally adjusted data. For the same period, GDP in Bulgaria increased by 1.1%, reported the National Statistical Institute. 

Compared to the previous quarter, in the first quarter of 2019, Hungary recorded the highest economic growth - 1.5%, Poland - 1.4%, Romania - 1.3%, Bulgaria - 1.1%, and Lithuania - 1.0%, while in Latvia a decrease by 0.3% is observed.

Compared to the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted data showed an increase of GDP in the EU-28 by 1.5% and in Bulgaria by 3.4%. In the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the highest economic growth was observed in Hungary - 5.2%, Romania - 5.1%, Poland - 4.6%, Slovakia and Lithuania - 3.8 % each, Cyprus - 3.5% and Bulgaria - 3.4%

