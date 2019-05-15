Inflation For April is 0.5%

The consumer price index in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.5%, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.7% and the annual inflation in April 2019 compared to April 2018 was 3.7%.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (May 2018 - April 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2017 - April 2018) was 3.3%.

In April 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows: Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 1.1%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

Clothing and footwear - an increase of 6.9%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

Transport - an increase of 1.6%;

Communications - an increase of 0.3%;

Recreation and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;

Education - an increase of 0.2%;

Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.1%;

Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.1%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.6%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.6%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.3% and the annual inflation in April 2019 compared to April 2018 was 3.1% (Annex, Table 2). The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (May 2018 - April 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2017 - April 2018) was 3.0%.

The price index of a small basket in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.6% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 103.0% .

In April 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

Food products - an increase of 1.1%;

Non-food products - an increase of 0.4%;

Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month