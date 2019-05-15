Inflation For April is 0.5%

Business » FINANCE | May 15, 2019, Wednesday // 21:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Inflation For April is 0.5% pixabay.com

The consumer price index in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.5%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.5%, reported the National Statistical Institute (NSI). 

The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.7% and the annual inflation in April 2019 compared to April 2018 was 3.7%.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (May 2018 - April 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2017 - April 2018) was 3.3%.

In April 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows: Food and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 1.1%;

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - the prices remained at the level of the previous month;

Clothing and footwear - an increase of 6.9%;

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - an increase of Health - the prices remained at the level of the previous month; 

Transport - an increase of 1.6%; 

Communications - an increase of 0.3%;

Recreation and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;

Education - an increase of 0.2%;

Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.1%;

Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.1%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.6%, i.e. the monthly inflation was 0.6%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 1.3% and the annual inflation in April 2019 compared to April 2018 was 3.1% (Annex, Table 2). The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (May 2018 - April 2019) compared to the previous 12 months (May 2017 - April 2018) was 3.0%.

The price index of a small basket in April 2019 compared to March 2019 was 100.6% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (April 2019 compared to December 2018) has been 103.0% .

In April 2019 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows:

Food products - an increase of 1.1%;

Non-food products - an increase of 0.4%; 

Services - the prices remained at the level of the previous month

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NSI, National Statistical Institute (NSI), small basket, inflation
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria