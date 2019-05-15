Bulgaria and Egypt will Cooperate In The Sphere Of Tourism

The government approved a draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Tourism of the Arab Republic of Egypt as the basis for negotiations between the two countries.



The document reflects the willingness of the parties to create the most favorable conditions for cooperation in the field of tourism. Bulgaria and Egypt will stimulate the exchange of information and experience in planning their marketing strategies in the sector. The focus is placed on the types of tourism that have the greatest potential for mutual attraction of tourists as well as tourists from third countries, including these from distant markets.

Both countries will cooperate in the preparation and participation of international exhibitions, fairs and other events during which they will promote common tourism products in cultural, historical, wellness, festival, rural, culinary and other types of tourism. Bulgaria and Egypt will help each other with initiatives meant to promote cultural and historical monuments in their territories.

The two countries will also share information on planning and implementing tourism projects and about the potential investors in the sector, providing each other with expert developments, analyzes and information materials.