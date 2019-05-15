NGO Organizes Survey To Find Out What Will Bring The Bulgarians Abroad Back

Market Links Agency and the Movement for National Cause NGO are organizing a survey among Bulgarians living abroad. The survey will be carried out by volunteers on the day of the European Elections, in polling sections of as many EU countries as possible. The purpose of the survey is to find out what would make Bulgarians return to Bulgaria and what are the obstacles to making such a decision. The poll will be active online, too, a week before May 26th. The NGO has been preparing a platform called "BULGARIA WANTS YOU", which wants to create a connection between business and Bulgarians around the world by providing opportunities for work and living in Bulgaria.

/ According to BNR