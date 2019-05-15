NGO Organizes Survey To Find Out What Will Bring The Bulgarians Abroad Back

Society | May 15, 2019, Wednesday // 16:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NGO Organizes Survey To Find Out What Will Bring The Bulgarians Abroad Back

Market Links Agency and the Movement for National Cause NGO are organizing a survey among Bulgarians living abroad. The survey will be carried out by volunteers on the day of the European Elections, in polling sections of as many EU countries as possible. The purpose of the survey is to find out what would make Bulgarians return to Bulgaria and what are the obstacles to making such a decision. The poll will be active online, too, a week before May 26th. The NGO has been preparing a platform called "BULGARIA WANTS YOU", which wants to create a connection between business and Bulgarians around the world by providing opportunities for work and living in Bulgaria.

/ According to BNR

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: survey, Bulgarians abroard, opportunities
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria