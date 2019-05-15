Twenty New Buses Will Serve Line 11 From Today

Society | May 15, 2019, Wednesday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Twenty New Buses Will Serve Line 11 From Today

BTA reported that today were launched twenty new buses for line 11.

The new buses were presented at the "Zemliane" depot in the presence of the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova. The buses are 18-meter long, articulated, low-floored, air-conditioned and offer Wi-Fi.

They will serve Line 11, linking Geo Milev and Ovcha Kupel. It is expected that by the end of the month another 20 buses will be launched on line 280.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: New, buses, public transport
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria