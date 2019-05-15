Twenty New Buses Will Serve Line 11 From Today
BTA reported that today were launched twenty new buses for line 11.
The new buses were presented at the "Zemliane" depot in the presence of the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova. The buses are 18-meter long, articulated, low-floored, air-conditioned and offer Wi-Fi.
They will serve Line 11, linking Geo Milev and Ovcha Kupel. It is expected that by the end of the month another 20 buses will be launched on line 280.
