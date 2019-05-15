The Television Tower Will be Open to Sofia Residents and Guests

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 15, 2019, Wednesday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Television Tower Will be Open to Sofia Residents and Guests pixabay.com

The television tower, located on "Dragan Tsankov" Blvd, will be open to Sofia residents and guests.

It offers views of the capital from 106 meters high. The facility is located on the boulevards "Dragan Tsankov" and "Peyo Yavorov" and was opened in 1959 and has 14 floors.

The television tower is privately owned and is now open to designers.

According to the new final plan for the Detailed Development Plan  of the Borisova Garden there will be a ban on the placement of shopping stores, gambling pockets, as well as promotional items and facilities.

According to the plan, ‘’Pioneer’’ station is expected to become a brand new sports center, where the base of "Sports Sofia" will be moved. The project was prepared by a team led by Prof. Arch. Atanas Kovatchev.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, visitors, tourism, television tower
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria