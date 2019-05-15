200 Pigs Escape After Truck Crashes In The Rish Pass

200 Pigs Escape After Truck Crashes In The Rish Pass

The Rish Pass is closed because of a TIR accident. The press center of the Ministry of Interior headquarters reported that the truck was hauling an estimated 200 pigs to a Burgas slaughterhouse.

Traffic is redirected to the Aitos Pass. The road accident took place around 7 PM last night, when the lorry fell into a ditch and swayed sideways. The frightened animals escaped. Some of them are yet to be discovered. The police said that they are wandering somewhere in the woods in the area, but will be captured as soon as possible.

At the moment there are 4 cranes which are supposed to pull out the broken lorry.

