Cost Of Living in Bulgaria Has Gone Up With 3,3% For The Last Year

The consumer price index for April 2019, compared to March 2019, was 100.5%, so the monthly inflation is 0.5%, NSI reported. Inflation from the beginning of the year (April 2019 versus December 2018) was 1.7% and annual inflation in April 2019 compared to April 2018 was 3.7%. The average annual inflation for the period May 2018 - April 2019 compared to May 2017 - April 2018 was 3.3%.

In April 2019, compared to the previous month, the prices of goods and services in consumer groups changed as follows:

- Food products and non-alcoholic beverages - an increase of 1.1%;

- Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products - prices remain at the level of last month;

- Shoes and clothing - an increase of 6.9%;

- Water, electricity, gas and other fuels - a decrease of 0.2%;

- Home furnishings, household appliances and household care - an increase of 0.1%;

- Health - prices stay at the level of last month;

- Transport - an increase of 1.6%;

- Entertainment and culture - a decrease of 3.9%;

- Education - an increase of 0.2%;

- Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.1%;

In April 2019, there was an increase of the following food products prices: rice - by 1.8%, flour - by 0.7%, pork - by 2.1%, sausages by 0.5 and 0.6%, minced meat - by 2.3%, yogurt - by 0.8%, cheese - 1.1%, yellow cheese - by 1.9%, curd by 0.8%, margarine by 1.1%, oil by 0.7%, apples by 5.5%, citrus by – by2,6%, olives - by 2.1%, with carrots and red beet - by 7.2%, tomatoes - by 6.3%, cabbage - by 11.3%, pepper - by 9.3%, onion - by 8.7% , bean - by 0.1%, potatoes - by 5.3%, sugar - by 2.1%, vinegar by 0.5%, salt by 0.4%, coffee by 1.0%, carbonated beverages by 1.1% and.

In April 2019 the prices of the following food products decreased: bread "Dobrudzha" - by 0.1%, type and rye bread - 1.1%, cattle meat - by 1.4%, lamb meat - by 0.3%, fresh and chilled fish - by 0.6%, low fat milk - by 0.1%, eggs - by 1.6%, milk oils - by 0.9%, cucumbers - by 20.5%, leafy vegetables - by 5.1%, lentils - by 0.2% spices - by 1.3%, ice cream - by 1.8%, cocoa - by 0.7%, wines - by 0.3%, beer - by 0.4%, and others.

In April 2019, there there was an increase of the following non-food goods and services prices: clothing- by 6.2%, shoes by 8.5%, gaseous and liquid fuels for household use- by 1.6% and 0.5%, washing machines and dishwashers - by 1.0%, washing powders - by 1.2%, diesel fuel - by 0.2%, A95Hgasoline - by 3.6%, A98Hgasoline - by 1.6%, methane for LTC - by 0.2%, passenger air transport - %, services in restaurants and similar establishments - by 0.3%, personal hygiene products by 1.7%, and others.

There was an decrease of the following non-food goods and services; boilers - by 0.6%, air conditioning - by 0.9%, bicycles - by 1.0% , LPG – by 2.0%, TVs - by 0.5%, Flowers - by 4.2%, Cinemas and theaters - by 0.6%, Short-stay accommodations - by 1.1%, Cosmetics - by 0.2%, and others .

In April 2019, prices of medical and dental services, as well as pharmaceuticals, remained at the level of the previous month.