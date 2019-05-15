A Small Earthquake Was Felt In Razlog and Belitsa
An earthquake with magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria in the Blagoevgrad region earlier this morning. The earthquake was felt at 9:15 am this morning with an epicenter 7 km east of Belitsa, 46 km east of Blagoevgrad and 88 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 19 km, specified from the Euro-Mediterranean seismological center.
According to the Geophysical Institute of BAS, the Earthquake has a magnitude 3 on the Richter epicenter near the village of Banya, Razlog, with a depth of 15.6 km. There is no evidence of material damage.
