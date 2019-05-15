A Small Earthquake Was Felt In Razlog and Belitsa

Society | May 15, 2019, Wednesday // 14:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Small Earthquake Was Felt In Razlog and Belitsa

An earthquake with magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale was registered on the territory of Bulgaria in the Blagoevgrad region earlier this morning. The earthquake was felt at 9:15 am this morning with an epicenter 7 km east of Belitsa, 46 km east of Blagoevgrad and 88 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 19 km, specified from the Euro-Mediterranean seismological center.

According to the Geophysical Institute of BAS, the Earthquake has a magnitude 3 on the Richter epicenter near the village of Banya, Razlog, with a depth of 15.6 km. There is no evidence of material damage.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, 2.7 on the Richter scale, Blagoevgrad, Razlog
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria