New Limit For All International Calls And SMS Services In The EU
A new maximum price for all international calls and SMS within the EU will come into force today.
Janet Zaharieva from a major mobile company in Bulgaria explained that the change was based on a decision of the European Parliament of 14 November last year, according to which consumers who call from their country to another EU country will pay no more than 44.5 cents per minute and 14 cents for a message.
The mobile company has specified that the maximum price is limited to private customers only. Business customers are excluded from this regulation due to the special offers offered by operators to business-oriented companies.
