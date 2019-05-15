Today We Celebrate The International Day of Families

On May 15 we mark the International Day of Families. It was established in 1993 by the UN General Assembly and reflects the importance which the international community gives to families.

The International Day provides an opportunity to promote awareness on issues related to the family and increases knowledge on social, economic and demographic processes that affect families.

The International Family Day has inspired a series of awareness raising events, including on national family days. In many countries this day makes it possible to highlight different areas of interest and importance for families.

