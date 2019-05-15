74-Year-Old Woman Was Murdered In Varna
May 15, 2019, Wednesday
74-year-old woman was murdered in Varna, the police press reported.
Criminalists work on investigating a serious criminal offense. The victim is a 74-year-old woman living on the territory of the Third RU.
There is a pre-litigation process which is managed by a prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office in the city.
For now, it is not known when the crime was committed or where the body was found.
