May 15, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: 74-Year-Old Woman Was Murdered In Varna

74-year-old woman was murdered in Varna, the police press reported.

Criminalists work on investigating a serious criminal offense. The victim is a 74-year-old woman living on the territory of the Third RU.

There is a pre-litigation process which is managed by a prosecutor from the District Prosecutor's Office in the city.

For now, it is not known when the crime was committed or where the body was found.

