Code Yellow Warning For Rain and Thunders

May 15, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Code Yellow Warning For Rain and Thunders

Code Yellow warning for rain with thunder has been issued for 13 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Lovech, Sofia, Sofia - district, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Smolyan and Plovdiv.

The yellow code applies mainly to the mountainous parts of the regions. The rain will be heavy at times and accompanied by thunder.

The rainfall will reach 25-30 l/sq.m in most places, more considerable amounts expected during the night. 

 

rain, thunders
