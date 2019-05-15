Online Platform Solves the Parking Problems in Sofia

Shared online parking platform is about to put an end to problems with the parking in Sofia. It's about Parknshare - it connects those who rent a parking space with those who are looking for it. All this in real time and with navigation, reported by vesti.bg.

The creators of the platform are Peter Ivanov and Lachezar Mladenov.

Peter is a programmer by profession. He faced the nightmare called "parking in Sofia" in 2017. Then he starts actively driving around the city. It is remembered that his friend has a courtyard with parking spaces in the center of the city, which for most of the day is empty. And he suggested that he can share his parking space in the yard, and Peter will pay for it so he can park his car.

This was exactly the beginning of the Parknshare-shared parking platform.

Using the platform site, or through the mobile version you can see all the parking places in the center of Sofia, and they are over 10,000. With the menu you can choose the closest and cheapest location for each car. Payment is by credit or debit card or by sms. At this stage, the founders of the parking platform are self-financing.