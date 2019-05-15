The EU Reports a 3-4% Rise in Defense Spending Over the Past Two Years
The EU Council today reported a rise in defense spending over the past two years. According to data for 2018, the increase in these expenses was 3.3 per cent, and this year is expected to reach 4.6 per cent.
The Council invites EU countries to continue working towards better match between defense systems, especially in the joint development of combat capabilities. There is a call for further efforts to enhance the deployment capabilities of the armed forces.
It is reported that most of the joint European defense projects reflect NATO's tasks. EU High Representative for Foreign Policy and Security Federica Mogherini referred to the development of civil infrastructure as the most visible project to interact with the alliance so far.
A year ago, the Pact recommended that EU-built infrastructure be adapted to the needs of the military.
All EU countries without the UK, Denmark and Malta participate in the development of the Joint European Defense Capabilities
