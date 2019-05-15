Public Transport in Sofia is Becoming Greener

Public transport in Sofia is getting greener in recent months. This is why the new YUTONG E12 electric buses, which run on the public transport lines in the capital, contribute to this.

Changing transport habits is a very slow process that requires new behavior, investing new infrastructure, investor.bg reported. YUTONG E12 buses run for 5 months now in Sofia.

These vehicles are quiet and do not emit harmful emissions. To make the city cleaner  also an important factor is the electric transport, which, however, occupies a very small part of public transport.

The new buses are with 12 lithium-ion batteries, with a capacity of 324 kilowatt-hours and can be on the road for over 300 km. with one charge.

Yutong received the award for the most eco-friendly model at the World Trade Fair in Kortrijk, Belgium in 2017

