Rumen Radev On Webit: There Are No Small And Large Countries In The Field Of Innovation

The annual Webit.Festival forum proves that there are no small and big countries in the field of innovation. There are only countries with ambitions for success and a prosperous future. Success is where innovation finds support in society, in the local and the executive power. This was announced by President Rumen Radev at the opening of the annual Webit.Festival forum for tech, innovation and investitions.

In just one decade, the digital event Webit has become a global forum and a flagship of innovation, entrepreneurship and new technologies, and Sofia has emerged as a digital capital, the head of state said. In his words, Bulgaria is also becoming a leader in innovation, information technology and start-ups in Southeastern Europe.

In his speech, Rumen Radev pointed out that the strong competition is increasingly imposing speed as a top priority in the launching of new products, especially in the digital sphere, and urged developers not to forget that the algorithms and software that they are creating today will affect values and social attitudes tomorrow, especially of young people. "This is an enormous responsibility and it requires us to think more and more about the ethics in innovations," the Bulgarian head of state said.

The 11th edition of Webit gathers representatives of business, technology and science from over 120 countries in Bulgaria. The President welcomed the participants and wished them not to miss the opportunity to take advantage of the talented, hardworking and educated young Bulgarians. During the two-day forum in the National Palace of Culture, will be discussed topics related to innovation, cyber security, education, financial technology.

“Our companies are a model of innovation, flexibility and efficiency, and Bulgaria has been asserting itself as a digital hub and a leader in innovation,” said President Rumen Radev at the opening of the forum.