There Was a Surprisingly Powerful Solar Storm Today

The measurements of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences points out that the geomagnetic activity on Tuesday is much higher than normal.

In the morning, the Earth's Disturbance Storm Time (Dst) indexreached level 7 of a total of 9 on a scale that corresponds to a strong geomagnetic storm.

Magnetic storms arefeltmost by elderly people and those suffering from cardiovascular disease. Typically, this phenomenon leads to rapid heartbeat, blood pressure issues, dizziness, headache and fatigue. The impact of storms can be offset by sports activity and more vitamins intake.