There Was a Surprisingly Powerful Solar Storm Today

Society » ENVIRONMENT | May 14, 2019, Tuesday // 19:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There Was a Surprisingly Powerful Solar Storm Today

The measurements of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences points out that the geomagnetic activity on Tuesday is much higher than normal. 

In the morning, the Earth's Disturbance Storm Time (Dst) indexreached level 7 of a total of 9 on a scale that corresponds to a strong geomagnetic storm.

Magnetic storms arefeltmost by elderly people and those suffering from cardiovascular disease. Typically, this phenomenon leads to rapid heartbeat, blood pressure issues, dizziness, headache and fatigue. The impact of storms can be offset by sports activity and more vitamins intake.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earth, geomagnetic storm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria