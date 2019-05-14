There Was a Surprisingly Powerful Solar Storm Today
The measurements of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences points out that the geomagnetic activity on Tuesday is much higher than normal.
In the morning, the Earth's Disturbance Storm Time (Dst) indexreached level 7 of a total of 9 on a scale that corresponds to a strong geomagnetic storm.
Magnetic storms arefeltmost by elderly people and those suffering from cardiovascular disease. Typically, this phenomenon leads to rapid heartbeat, blood pressure issues, dizziness, headache and fatigue. The impact of storms can be offset by sports activity and more vitamins intake.
- » Showers in Many Places, Highs Between 18°C and 23°C
- » Code Yellow Warning For Rain and Thunders
- » Code Yellow Warning For Rain and Thunder in Place For 7 Bulgarian Regions
- » 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Panama
- » Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria - 19°C to 24°
- » New Portion of Precipitation over Bulgaria Starts from Today