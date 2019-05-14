Nearly BGN 3 million Will be Allocated by the Government For Child Health

About BGN 3 million for child health will be allocated by the government, reported NOVA TV.

This became clear after a meeting of the pediatricians at the only children's hospital with the prime minister and the health minister.

The bulk of the money - BGN 700,000 will go to the children's hospital.

They will support under-funded activities for child and maternal healthcare and raise wages, Minister Ananiev explained.

With the remaining million and BGN 250,000, resuscitation equipment will be purchased in the children's clinics and wards that they need.