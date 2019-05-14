PM Borissov accepts resignation of Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Porozhanov
Politics | May 14, 2019, Tuesday // 12:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov has resigned and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov accepted his resignation.
Porozhanov said he did not want attacks on him to affect the government's work. He has recently become part of the scandal of government officials, acquiring real estates at prices well below market ones.
- » Germany's Intelligence Warns of 'Islamic State' Attacks
- » Moscow Warns of the Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe
- » New Scientific and Industrial Laboratory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Opened Doors
- » Traffic Police Operation For the Control of Trucks and Buses is Carried Out on the Territory of Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian President Expects New Dynamics in Relations with North Macedonia
- » Parts of Sofia Remain Without Hot Water Until May 20 Due to Repairs