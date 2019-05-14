PM Borissov accepts resignation of Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Porozhanov

Politics | May 14, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: PM Borissov accepts resignation of Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Porozhanov

Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov has resigned and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov accepted his resignation.

Porozhanov said he did not want attacks on him to affect the government's work. He has recently become part of the scandal of government officials, acquiring real estates at prices well below market ones.

 

