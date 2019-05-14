The Moon is Shrinking

Bulgaria: The Moon is Shrinking pixabay.com

The moon is getting smaller, which causes wrinkles in its surface and moonquakes, according to a new study, quoted by NOVA TV. The quakes can be strong, around a five on the Richter scale, according to the NASA statement.

 


Data is from the NASA spacecraft, Lunar Rikcones Orbiter (LRA), which flies through an elliptical trajectory between 20 and 160 km above the Moon's surface and takes pictures and other measurements. A survey of more than 12,000 images indicates that one of the ponds at the North Pole of the Moon, considered geologically dead, actually cracks and moves.

Unlike the Earth, the moon has no tectonic plates, and the only activity is noticeable because of the slow heat loss since it was formed 4.5 billion years ago. 

As a result of these processes, the Moon has become smaller by about 150 meters in the past several hundred million years

