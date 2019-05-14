Volkswagen Postpones the Decision to Build a Plant in October

"It was decided to proceed to specific negotiations on the planned new multi-brand plants in Europe with the other potential candidates," it is clear from the official press release, quoted by NOVA TV.



German automotive giant Volkswagen will not soon take a final decision on the location of its new plant in Eastern Europe, for which Bulgaria is also a candidate.

"It was decided to proceed to specific negotiations for the planned new multi-brand plant in Europe with the other potential candidates." This is clear from the official press release after the meeting of the supervisory and management board of the German car group. The information is published on the company's website.

Thus, a clear decision will not be taken in May, as originally expected, and probably this will be at the next board meeting planned in October.

In recent months, the German and Balkan media have been discussing the news of Volkswagen's giant intention to build a large plant in the Southeast Europe region. Besides Bulgaria, countries such as Romania, Serbia and Turkey compete for it. The advantage of our country, which is noted by the German business, is that we are a member of the European Union, while Serbia and Turkey are not. Another advantage of our country is that in recent years a number of western automotive parts production have been revealed, which are part of the world production chain in the automotive industry.