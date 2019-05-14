A New Study on the EU's Dual Standard of Food

Bulgaria: A New Study on the EU's Dual Standard of Food pixabay.com

Alcoholic beverages will be tested for the first time, reported NOVA TV.


The country is launching a new study on the EU's double standard of food.

Alcoholic beverages will be tested for the first time. Probably the main foods to be checked for a double standard will be pasta, dairy products, canned food, olive oil, beer, and wine.

The study will last 18 months.

