The State Has Found Work For Nearly 230,000 People in 2018

The average monthly number of unemployed persons registered in Labor Bureau Directorates for 2018 is 202 994, reported NOVA TV. 


As a result of the work of the Labor Offices in 2018, 229,089 registered unemployed people started work, of which 16.1%, or 36,936, are long-term unemployed.

The average monthly number of unemployed persons registered in the Labor Bureau Directorates for 2018 is 202,994. Of these, long-term unemployed, ie with more than 12 months of registration in the divisions of the Employment Agency, are 65,072 persons, or 32.1%.

During the year, under programs and measures financed by the state budget and schemes of the Human Resources Development Operational Program, subsidized employment was provided to 32 272 unemployed, of whom 10 819 (33,5%) are long-term unemployed.

In the 14-year period of work of the National Program "From Social Assistance to Employment" a total of 811 144 persons participated. The program started in 2002 with the employment of 55 293 persons, in 2004 it reached 125 609 persons, after which reduces the number of employees under the Program gradually to 33,388 in 2014, and its implementation ends in 2015 with the employment of 5,980 unemployed persons.

