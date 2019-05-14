Moscow Warns of the Deployment of US Nuclear Weapons in Europe
The United States is preparing for its use, said the Director of the Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian MFA, quoted by NOVA TV.
Having a nuclear weapon in Europe, the United States is preparing to use it, RIA Novosti told the director of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Ermakov, of the Russian MFA's Directorate for Non-proliferation and Control.
"Unfortunately, some Washington-dependent countries are doing nothing or just feared to think about the provocation that in the twenty-first century Europe is preparing for the adoption of a nuclear weapon by including non-nuclear states ", he said.
The diplomat criticizes European countries for allowing Washington to put them at risk.
Last week, the UN Headquarters in New York completed a two-week meeting of the preparatory committee for the Review Conference in 2020 on the Non-Proliferation Treaty.
At that meeting, the Russian delegation, according to Ermakov, was "guided primarily by the tasks of preserving and ensuring the sustainable functioning of the NPT, a balanced approach to the three key components - nuclear non-proliferation, nuclear disarmament and peaceful use of atomic energy. "
