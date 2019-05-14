Code Yellow Warning For Rain and Thunder in Place For 7 Bulgarian Regions

Today considerable cloudiness expected. Around noon and in the afternoon, cumulonimbus clouds will form in many areas.

Code Yellow warnings for rain with thunderstorms has been issued for 7 Bulgarian regions, according to the website of the National Institute of Metrology and Hydrology.

The warning is in place for the regions of Vidin, Montana, Sofia, Sofia - district, Pernik, Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad. The yellow code applies mainly to the mountainous parts of the regions.

In the afternoon, in the evening and in the night on May 15 (Wednesday), the rain will be at times heavy and accompanied by thunder. The rainfall will reach 25-45 l/m2 in some places. The wind will rise before and during the thunderstorms.