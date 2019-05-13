New Scientific and Industrial Laboratory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Opened Doors

Metropolitan Mayor Yordanka Fandakova and Bulgarian Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society Maria Gabriel have opened a new scientific-industrial laboratory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Its aim is to implement the digital integration of science, business and training by providing research support to small and medium-sized enterprises, reported Econ.bg

New scientific and industrial laboratory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences opened its doors. Through it, scientists from the institute will meet the challenges and challenges they face. This is what the director of the Institute of Information and Communication Technologies Galya Angelova commented. With the help of the new lab, scientists will be able to simulate production processes, which will reduce time and money.

"The first example is these plates for the blind. To print this thing, which is 3D, it is first made as a three-dimensional model with two-dimensional photography. It is made on a computer. Before it was printed, a three-dimensional pattern was built. Then you can print this model on different printers and at different locations around the world, "said Galya Angelova, Director of the Institute of Information and Communication Technologies at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

The lab places a strong emphasis on digital skills. This gives the opportunity to show the strengths of Bulgarian researchers and more young people to be encouraged to choose a career in science.