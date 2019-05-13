Traffic Police Operation For the Control of Trucks and Buses is Carried Out on the Territory of Bulgaria

From May 19 to May, a traffic police operation for the control of trucks and buses is carried out on the territory of the country. It is part of the calendar of TISPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, and similar actions take place in the territory of all Member States.

Operations for the control of trucks and buses are aimed at drawing attention to drivers that the consequences and the number of injured and injured in road traffic accidents involving heavy machinery and buses are significantly higher than other heavy road crashes.

The main causes of the incidents involving trucks and buses are failure to observe drivers' rest time, speeding, alcohol and drug use, unsafe cargo transport and vehicle overload.

The inspections will be carried out jointly with employees of the Automobile Administration Executive Agency and with the participation of criminal and economic police officers.

