The EC Has Threatened Romania with Art. 7 of the EU Treaty Because of the Rule of Law

The European Commission has today openly threatened Romania with the activation of Art. 7 of the EU Treaty if Bucharest does not take the expected steps on the issue of the rule of law.



A commission spokeswoman confirmed that a letter was sent to the Romanian authorities last Friday indicating the shortcomings and necessary measures to restore confidence. The spokesman noted that the sending of the letter had been decided by the European Commissioners in April.



Among the issues raised by the EC's concern, the spokesman cited the rule of law, the interference with the independence of the judiciary, the fight against corruption, the protection of EU funds, and the impunity of committing crimes.



The new legislative changes that are being prepared will cause additional damage to legality, the spokesman said.



In his words, if Romania does not take the actions expected by the EC, or if it adopts further legislative changes to the detriment of legality, the commission will immediately trigger Art. 7 and will end the monitoring mechanism applied for the country since 2007.

The EC reserves the right and will not hesitate to open new criminal proceedings against Bucharest for what it takes, the spokesman added. He noted that the EC remains ready for a constructive dialogue with Romania, and ready to work for a stronger Romania.