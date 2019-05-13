NSI: Bulgaria's Exports to EU grew by 9.3%

In January - February 2019, Bulgaria's exports to the EU increased by 9.3% compared to the same period in 2018 and amounted to BGN 6 334.3 million, according to the National Statistical Institute.

The main trade partners were Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece, France and Belgium, which account for 66.4% of the exports to the EU member states.



In February 2019, exports to the EU grew 17.4% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,169.7 million.

For the period, the largest growths in the exports of Bulgaria to the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification were recorded in the sections ‘Mineral fuel, oils and related products (95.4%) and ‘Beverages and tobacco’ (38.8%).The most notable decline was recorded in the section ‘Animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes’ (17.4%).



Bulgaria's imports from the EU in January-February 2019 increased by 1.4% compared to the same period of 2018 and reached BGN 6,229.9 million at CIF prices. The largest amounts were reported for the goods imported from Germany, Italy, Romania, Greece and Spain.



In February 2019, Bulgaria's imports from the EU member states increased by 11.1% compared to the same month of the previous year and amounted to BGN 3,239.3 million.



For the period, the largest growth in imports from the EU distributed according to the Standard International Trade Classification was reported in the section ‘Beverages and tobacco’(62.4%), while the most notable decline was observed in the section ‘Mineral fuel, oils and related products’(48.8%).



The foreign trade balance of Bulgaria (export FOB - import CIF) with the EU in January - February 2019 was positive and amounted to BGN 104.4 million. At FOB / FOB prices (after elimination of transport and insurance costs on imports), the balance was also positive and amounted to BGN 491.4 million./ FocusNews