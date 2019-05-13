Bulgaria’s National Chemistry Team Earned 3 medals in Saint Petersburg
olympicbg.org
Education » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s National Chemistry Team earned one gold and two silver medals at the 53rd International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Saint Petersburg, Russia. A total of 150 young people from 29 European, Asian and African countries participated at the International Chemistry Olympiad.
At another competition- the European Union Science Olympiad held in Almada (Portugal) Bulgarian students won three sliver and three bronze medals./ BNR
- » Teacher Shortages are Expected in the Coming Years in Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian Parliament Opened Faculty of Medicine at University in Burgas
- » The IXth Sofia Festival of Science Began
- » Over 4,000 Children from 74 Schools in BulgariaTook Part in the Road Safety Olympiad
- » Europe's Largest Student Event to be Launched in Sofia University
- » Foreign Students in Bulgaria are Increasing, most are from Greece and Britain