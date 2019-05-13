Bulgaria’s National Chemistry Team Earned 3 medals in Saint Petersburg

Bulgaria’s National Chemistry Team earned one gold and two silver medals at the 53rd International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Saint Petersburg, Russia. A total of 150 young people from 29 European, Asian and African countries participated at the International Chemistry Olympiad. 

At another competition- the European Union Science Olympiad held in Almada (Portugal) Bulgarian students won three sliver and three bronze medals./ BNR

