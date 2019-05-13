Bulgarian President Expects New Dynamics in Relations with North Macedonia

May 13, 2019
Bulgaria’s President Rumen Radev who is the only EU President who held a bilateral meeting in Skopje with North Macedonia’s new President Stevo Pendarovski called on the Joint Bulgaria-North Macedonia Multidisciplinary Expert Commission to speed up its activity.

In President Radev’s words, the Bulgaria-North Macedonia good neighbor agreement should be included in North Macedonia’s EU accession documents.

Bulgaria expects that everything that happens under the good neighbor agreement enters the textbooks, the books, the media and becomes part of the conscience and the adjustments of the people, because one day it may turn out that North Macedonia has formally become part of the EU long ago, but some controversial issues which cause problems still remain, Bulgaria’s head of state pointed ou

