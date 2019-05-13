Bulgaria Together with Latvia is Among the Countries with the Lowest Average Life Expectancy in the EU

The expected average life expectancy for the country's total population, calculated for the period 2016 - 2018, is 74.8 years, compared to the previous period (2015-2017), remains unchanged, the National Statistical Institute reported, quoted by BTA.



Bulgaria, together with Latvia (74.9 years), is among the countries with the lowest average life expectancy in the European Union, with the highest being Spain (83.4) and Italy (83.1 years).



Different mortality rates among men and women, as well as among urban and rural populations, also determine the different average life expectancy for these population categories.



The average life expectancy for men is 71.4 years, while for women it is 7 years higher - 78.4 years.



For the period between 2008 and 2018, the increase for men is 1.9 years and for women 1.8 years.



The average life expectancy of the urban population is 2.9 years higher (75.7 years) than the population in the villages (72.8 years).



Compared to 2008, for urban population the increase is 2.3 years and for the population in the villages is one year.



For people aged 65 and over, life expectancy is 16.1 years, and for men and women it is 14.1 and 17.8 years respectively. For the period 2008-2018, the expected life expectancy of people aged 65 years has increased by 1.2 years (0.9 for men and 1.5 for women).



Life expectancy varies from 72.7 years in the Montana region to 76.6 years in the regions of Sofia (capital) and Kardzhali, with a total of eight districts above the country average.

Women live longer than men in all parts of the country, but the difference between the two sexes is the largest in the Silistra region (8.5 years) and the smallest in the districts of Sofia (capital) and Shumen (6 years).