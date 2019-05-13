Grigor Dimitrov Lost Two More Positions in the Rankings

Grigor Dimitrov lost two positions in the World Tennis Association (ATP) world rankings and started the new week as the 48th player in the world.

The Bulgarian will play this week at the Masters 1000 Series in Rome. His first opponent will be Jan-Lennard Struffof Germany, who is at the 51th position in the rankings.

In the Top 10 there are a few changes - Stefanos Tsitsipas climbs two positions up to his seventh record, while Dominik Team moves Alexander Zverev from fourth place.

Top 10

1 (1). Novak Djokovic (Serbia) - 12,115.

2 (2). Rafael Nadal (Spain) - 7945.

3 (3). Roger Federer (Switzerland) - 5770.

4 (5). Dominic Team (Austria) - 4845.

5 (4). Alexander Zverev (Germany) - 4745.

6 (7). Kish Nishikori (Japan) - 3860.

7 (9). Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) - 3790.

8 (6). Kevin Anderson (South Africa) - 3755.

9 (8). Juan-Martin del Potro (Argentina) - 3145.

10 (11). Marin Cilic (Croatia) - 3025.

