Parts of Sofia Remain Without Hot Water Until May 20 Due to Repairs
From May 13 (Monday) to May 20, 2019, (incl.) heating will be stopped in "Mladost-1", "Musagenitsa", "Darvenitsa", Studentski Grad, and Vitosha districts and for all residences of Simeonovsko Shosse Blvd., as well, reported NOVA TV.
Toplofikatsia "Sofia" starts the implementation of emergency repairs and prophylactics on the heat transmission network in the sections with increased emergency.
From May 13 to May 17, 2019, the hot water will be suspended to the buildings in the area between "Slivnitsa" Blvd., "Hristo Botev" Blvd., "Tsar Simeon" Street, "Knyaz Boris I" Str., " Triaditza Str., ''Serdica'' Street, ''Knyaz Alexander Dondukov'' Blvd., Veslets Street, ''Ekzarh Yosif'' Str., ''Georg Washington'' Street, ''Tsar Simeon'' Str. ''Kniaginia Maria Louisa'' Blvd., ''Struma'' str., St.St. ''Cyril and Methodius'' Street, ''Bacho Kiro'' Street and ''Pop Bogomil'' Street.
Lists of buildings where there will be no hot water are posted on the company's website and Facebook profile. More information can also be obtained from the call center at 0700 11 111.
