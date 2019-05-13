The Performance of the Participants in the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 Begins

The official presentation of the Eurovision participants begins, reported NOVA TV.

The European Song Contest this year is being held in Tel Aviv. Representatives of 41 countries are participating. Bulgaria is not represented. The competition will take place under strengthened security measures.

About 8,000 Israeli police officers will be stationed in Tel Aviv.

The two semi-finals will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and the final is on Saturday.

A special guest at this year's edition of Israel is Madonna.