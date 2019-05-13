President Radev Launches a Series of Meetings For the Election of a Next Chief Prosecutor

The two will discuss the criteria for choosing the next head of state prosecution and its future powers. 


The term of office of the current Chief Prosecutor expires in January 2020, and the procedure for choosing his successor is open between 4 and 6 months earlier.

It involves two stages: voting in the Supreme Judicial Council by a qualified majority and agreement with the presidential institution.

Besides Sotir Tsatsarov, the head of state will also talk about the issue with a number of representatives of the judiciary and the executive, as well as various public organizations.

