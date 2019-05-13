Cloudy Weather Today in Bulgaria - 19°C to 24°

Today, considerable cloudiness across the western part of the country, but broken clouds elsewhere. To the west expect brief rain in places, accompanied by thunder in southwest areas in the afternoon.

The wind will be mostly moderate from east-southeast. Maximum temperatures between 19°C and 24°C, lower along the Black Sea - 15-18°C, meteorologist Krasimir Stoev of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency.

Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly and will be slightly lower than the average for the month.