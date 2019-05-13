Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Summons Turkey’s Ambassador to Sofia Hasan Ulusoy

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons today Turkey’s Ambassador to Sofia Hasan Ulusoy. The meeting is ordered by Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva. Ambassador Ulusoy should explain his words on May 12 which caused tension between Bulgaria and Turkey.

During the opening of a new factory in the town of Kardzhali on May 12 Ambassador Ulusoy said that Bulgaria should encourage the study of Turkish language, in order to attract more Turkish investments.

The ambassador’s words sound disturbing, because the Bulgarian government has never hindered the free study of foreign languages and the Turkish language can be studied in this country together with English, German, French, Chinese, Romanian, Russian, Hebrew and other languages, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced and added that such statement was not in the spirit of the development of good neighborly relations./ BNR

