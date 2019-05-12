Two Presidents in a Dispute over a Possible Big Investment in Bulgaria

The possible construction of a new car factory in the future in our country has given rise to a serious conflict between two presidents. Rumen Radev and Rosen Plevneliev entered into a dispute as to who has merit for the possible choice of our country as an investment place for the Volkswagen giant.

During the celebration day the city of Asenovgrad Rumen Radev talked about the dialogue with the government. The president described it as "difficult" because of, in his words, uncontrolled governance and unpunished corruption. "There are important topics where consent is imperative - like, for example, attracting a strategic investor in the automotive field. Especially the Volkswagen plant, I invited the German president, "Radev said.

The founder and honorary chairman of the road cluster in our country Rosen Plevneliev, however, described President Radev's claim as "manipulative" and "incorrect", NOVA reported. According to Plevneliev, talks with the world's largest carmaker have been going on for over a year, but not at state level but at expert level. Our country is already at the finish line of the deal - the decision could be made in days, even hours.



"President Radev has nothing to do with all that, that's the truth. And it is better to stay away from it because his speech is deeply counterproductive. The investor said very clearly: "Do not politicize, because it will prevent, and it will not help." If something really bad happens, we will have to focus on the one who obviously has not understood how to negotiate with strategic investors, "Plevneliev said.

Yesterday, a factory for automotive parts of a German concern officially entered the country. The production base is in Rousse. A factory for rubber, plastic and metal compounds for automobiles was opened in Kardzhali.



The opening of the new enterprises was also commented by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov: "I work with the factories we build. I understand what annoys some, they even do not go to work, while on a Saturday I launch two of the biggest factories. " In the words of the Prime Minister for the time being, the only clarity about Volkswagen's future major investment in our country is that the site for the plant could be between either Plovdiv or Rakovski.