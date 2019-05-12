Stevo Pendarovski was Sworn in as President of North Macedonia

May 12, 2019
In the presence of four presidents - Bulgaria, Albania, Kosovo and Serbia, and in the absence of the VMRO-DPMNE opposition, the new president of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, took office. There were also two former presidents of the state - Branko Crvenkovski - who rarely appeared at mass events and the former one - Georgi Ivanov.

In small and so internally divided state, I will be the president of all, Pendarovsky said, adding that in the political sphere he would  open to the opposition and also the minorities.

The energy and potential of society must be focused on the NATO and EU-related issues for North Macedonia, Pendarovski said in his statement, which was largely focused on the serious problems facing Macedonian society.

There are bilateral meetings, including one with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the residence of the President of North Macedonia in Vodno.

