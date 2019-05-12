64-year-old from South Bulgaria Shoot at his Wife and Neighbor, then Committed Suicide
Crime | May 12, 2019, Sunday
A 64-year-old man from the village of Trapoklovo, Sliven, shot at his wife and neighbor and then committed suicide, bTV announced. The incident happened before noon.
The victims were taken to a hospital. Both are in critical condition.
The shooter went to his wife, who worked at a nearby establishment, fired with a legally owned hunting rifle, then went back to the village and fired at his neighbor several times.
Finally, he went to his home and committed suicide. His motives are still unclear.
