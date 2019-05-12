New Portion of Precipitation over Bulgaria Starts from Today
At night the cloud will increase and in places, mainly in the western and mountainous regions. The wind will be from east to southeast and will be weak to moderate. The minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 ° and the maximum temperatures between 21 and 26 °. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology, quoted by FOCUS News Agency,
Above the Black Sea there will be torn clouds, and the maximum temperatures will be between 16 and 18 °. Extreme clouds and showers in the afternoon.
Cloudy weather will stay in the first half of next week. In Western Bulgaria there will be frequent frosts. On Monday and Tuesday, the wind will increase and temperatures will drop slightly. On Wednesday, the wind will fall, and in eastern Bulgaria it will be southerly and moderate and temperatures will rise.
