Hackers Drained BGN 1 Million from a Bulgarian Company

The General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) is investigating a case where hackers have drawn 1 million leva from the accounts of a Bulgarian company. This was announced by the head of the Cyber ​​Crime Department in the Yavor Kolev Directorate interview for Trud daily.

He explained that this is the biggest damage to Bulgarian company in compromised business communication.

"Nearly every week in the Cyber ​​Crime Department there is a new representative of some damaged Bulgarian company from compromised business communication. Hackers gain access to communication with a foreign counterparty and at a suitable time change the bank details to transfer the money As we all know - security and protection, but at the will and will of the company management we achieve enormous results, "says Yavor Kolev.

He appeals to all responsible managers to become aware of the challenges of today's cyberspace and to invest in competent IT staff and to engage all of their employees.

"Direct impact on Bulgarian businesses and Internet users in the country are mostly cryptologist attacks, a malicious code is attached to a phishing email that encrypts all important consumer data, requiring a ransom in a digital currency." Victims of such cybercrime are of any caliber, except for governmental and non-governmental organizations, ministries, schools, and so on, "the head of Cyber ​​Security said in the DGCOC.

According to him, the Bulgarian companies are currently unprepared for a wide range of cyber-attacks.