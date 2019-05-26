Bulgarian Central Election Commission: Voting Machines are Delivered on Time

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 12, 2019, Sunday
Members of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) visited yesterday the warehouse where voting machines were delivered to inspect their number, storage and security.

In accordance with the public procurement contract for "Hiring 3000 specialized devices with installed software for electronic machine voting, as well as logistical provision and service of the specialized devices to the sectional election commissions in the country, training of personnel for work with the election Members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria on 26.05.2019 "All required voting machines are delivered on time, subject to the requirements for storage, control and security, from the Commission.

Experts from the Bulgarian Academy of Science and Sofia University will certify and audit voting machines with the installed software, CIC announced.

