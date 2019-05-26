Bulgarian Central Election Commission: Voting Machines are Delivered on Time
Members of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) visited yesterday the warehouse where voting machines were delivered to inspect their number, storage and security.
In accordance with the public procurement contract for "Hiring 3000 specialized devices with installed software for electronic machine voting, as well as logistical provision and service of the specialized devices to the sectional election commissions in the country, training of personnel for work with the election Members of the European Parliament from the Republic of Bulgaria on 26.05.2019 "All required voting machines are delivered on time, subject to the requirements for storage, control and security, from the Commission.
Experts from the Bulgarian Academy of Science and Sofia University will certify and audit voting machines with the installed software, CIC announced.
- » Part of the Repairs in Downtown Sofia are Postponed
- » Bulgarian President Radev Met with the Management of the Central Election Commision
- » Railway Station in Southeast Bulgaria to Be Renovated with over BGN 4 Million
- » Bulgaria's Transport Minister: Enough Speculation, there is no Favorite Investor to Sofia Airport
- » For Bulgarian Government, Tourism is One of the Main Priorities
- » In April 2019, the Total Consumer Confidence Indicator Decreases by 0.7%