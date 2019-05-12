Turkish Embassy in Bulgaria: The Distortion of Words by Ambassador Ulusoy is a Disappointment

The distortion of the words of the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to the Republic of Bulgaria Hassan Ulusoy and the subsequent resonance are a cause for disappointment. This is said in a position of the Turkish embassy in Bulgaria, after a diplomatic scandal started on Saturday because of an ambassador's statement during an event with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

There was also an immediate reaction from the opposition, while the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs ordered Ambassador Hasan Uusoy to be summoned to the MFA on Monday to explain his words.

"The statement highlighting the satisfaction of the large number of Turkish investments in friendly, neighboring and allied Bulgaria was expressed by Turkish investors' opinion on the need for Bulgarian citizens to speak in written and spoken Bulgarian as well as Turkish. of the speech, in the form of - "The Turkish Ambassador requested a compulsory study of Turkish language in Bulgaria" and the following echoes, are a cause of disappointment.

Turkey attaches great importance to its economic relations with Bulgaria. We welcome the support of the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Mr. Boyko Borisov and the relevant members of the government and institutions, as in many other areas as well as for the development of our economic relations for the benefit of both countries. Obviously, alongside Bulgarian, the good learning of oral and written Turkish language by Bulgarian citizens is a prerequisite for their recruitment in Turkish companies. This applies to any foreign investment, "the press release from the Turkish embassy in Sofia said.

In his statement, Ambassador Dr. Hasan Ulusoy emphasized this and, declaring his confidence in the Bulgarian authorities, shared our readiness for cooperation, "the Turkish embassy said.

From there, they apply the full text of Ambassador Dr. Hasan Ulusoy's statement at the opening of the new investments by Tekla Bulgaria:

"It is a great pleasure for me to be among you at the opening of the new investments of Teklas Bulgaria in Kardzhali.

In 2006, Teklas, a leading company in its Turkish sector, realized in Bulgaria its first investment abroad. We are pleased to note that over the past 13 years the company has made very important investments in Bulgaria. Today, one more is added to them, which we congratulate and admire.

As Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey, the increase in Turkish investments in neighboring, friendly and allied Bulgaria, is extremely glad for us.

We would like to thank Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his government for their support for the development of economic relations, which are of mutual benefit to both sides. More than 3,000 Bulgarian companies with Turkish capital are active in Bulgaria. Today, Turkey is Bulgaria's 3 rd largest trading partner, with an annual trade turnover between the two countries amounting to nearly $ 5 billion. One of the largest foreign investments in the country is also Turkish. I believe these figures can increase much more.

Our economic relations are the bond of our friendship and the culture of coexistence between our countries and peoples.

With its economic activity, Teklas also contributes to this. I am delighted to see that the company not only develops economic activity but also supports social responsibility projects in the investment sphere. Today, too, employment is created for thousands of Bulgarian citizens. All this supports our economic relations with neighboring Bulgaria. I would especially like to thank the Prime Minister for supporting the ever-growing progress of our economic relations and friendship.

Finally, I would also like to express a common wish of the Turkish companies that invest in Bulgaria. As you know, when Turkish companies invest here, they want to hire Bulgarian citizens who, besides Bulgarian, also speak Turkish language. In this regard, I believe that the greater the number of Bulgarian citizens who, together with Bulgarians, have the correct oral and written Turkish language, the more this will encourage Turkish investments in the country. I wish the Bulgarian authorities to do their best to teach Bulgarian in the Turkish language, and especially to our fellow countrymen, and I would like to stress that we are ready to cooperate in this direction.

With these thoughts, I once again congratulate Teklas Bulgaria for their significant activity, and I use the occasion to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan for our compatriots who are exemplary Bulgarian citizens. "