Donald Tusk: There is a 20-30% Probability that Brexit will be Stopped

European Council President Donald Tusk said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper "Vanguardia" that it is still probable between 20 and 30 percent that Brexit will be suspended.

"Today, our chance to have no Brexit is from 20 to 30 percent, and that's not a small," says Tusk.

With each passing month, it is becoming increasingly clear that Britain's EU exit will differ from what its initiators have imagined.

"The term for Brexit expires in October, but I will insist that time restrictions be imposed on the UK decision. When it comes to Brexit, there is nowhere to be in a hurry ... There will never be a United States of Europe like the United States, "said the President of the European Council.

"Undoubtedly, the era of optimistic illusions is over. It is especially painful for the Poles, as we have long dreamed of joining the European Union, "said Tusk, who is also a former Polish prime minister.

"After 2004, many believed in a happy end of history. From a political point of view, the West must mean the end of the battles that have always accompanied us. In recent years, however, Europe faced dramatic challenges, but I am not a fatalist, "the EU president said.