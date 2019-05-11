The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Requested a Meeting with the Turkish Ambassador

Turkish Ambassador to Bulgaria Hasan Ulusoy will be called on Monday at the Foreign Ministry. The occasion for the meeting, ordered by Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, is the words of the ambassador this Saturday. During the opening ceremony of the fourth car parts factory of "Teklas Bulgaria" in Kardzhali, Ulusoy urged the Bulgarian state to encourage the study of Turkish as a foreign language.

"Today there is employment for thousands of Bulgarian citizens. The more the number of those Bulgarians who, in addition to the Bulgarians, speak oral and written in Turkish, the more this will encourage the inflow of Turkish investments in the country. We rely on the Bulgarian authorities for a more effective study of Turkish language in schools by Bulgarian citizens and above all our compatriots, "the Turkish Ambassador said.



First, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov responded, saying "it is not the ambassador's job to give such advice." "We are so friendly, we have done so much together. And on such a holiday, tell a country to learn language, given that we have spoken in Parliament - clearly and precisely: whoever wants can study Turkish in any way. In Turkey they can also learn Bulgarian, whoever wants it. And Apostle Paul has said - learn languages, "Borisov commented.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry later said that "the ambassador's words sound disturbing because the Bulgarian government has never hindered free language learning." Turkish language can be studied at school along with English, German, French, Chinese, Japanese, Romanian , Russian, Hebrew ".



"Such a statement by the Ambassador of a neighboring and partner country like Turkey does not correspond to the expectations of the Republic of Bulgaria on how our good neighborly and friendly relations should develop," the MFA said.