Rumyana Bachvarova to Become Bulgarian Ambassador to Israel Within a Month

"I have been working for many years on the inter-state relations between Bulgaria and Israel, the preparation of the joint meetings with the Israeli government, which have been three, so Israel is a country that has a positive attitude towards Bulgaria, so we have to further develop our relations."

This was announced to Darik by the Prime Minister's Office Director and former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Rumyana Bachvarova during her visit to Burgas. She is expected to head our diplomatic mission in Israel within a month after the head of state has approved her candidacy earlier this month.

"The purpose of our presence there is to get to know the state well, to make contacts to create sustainability of good relations. Last but not least, to get mutual experience and to work on joint projects.

We already have active cooperation in various sectors - economy, tourism, security cooperation and new technologies - Israel is a very advanced country in this respect, "said Rumyana Bachvarova.

She arrived in Burgas at the invitation of the Alef Center for Jewish-Bulgarian Cooperation and took part in the award ceremony of the winners of the organization's annual literary contest.